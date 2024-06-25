Continental Tire’s Sumter, SC plant celebrates 10 years, unveils extruder line

In a recent event held at the company’s Sumter, SC plant, Continental Tire celebrated the unveiling of a new extruder line. The ceremony highlighted the dual celebration of the plant’s 10th anniversary and the investment into the plant’s future, Continental said.

“Today, we celebrate not just the unveiling of a state-of-the-art advancement in tire manufacturing but also a decade of growth, partnership, and mutual achievements with the Sumter community,” Plant Manager JJ Dowling said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Your support has been crucial to our journey, and we are profoundly thankful.”

Dowling also took a moment to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the plant’s employees, announcing a special celebration in their honor.

“While today we mark this milestone with our community and stakeholders, the big celebration for our employees is set for Oct. 12. It will be a day to honor their commitment, hard work, and the important role they’ve played in our shared achievements,” he said.

Attendees of the event got a tour of the new facility, where Continental showcased its latest in manufacturing technology and efficiency.

Continental has invested more than $1.5 billion in its American tire manufacturing operations. The total annual production capacity in the US is more than 16 million tires, and it employs a team of more than 6,700 local manufacturing employees, the company said. The company was also recently named “America’s Best Large Employers” by the media company Forbes for the eighth time. The Sumter plant, which officially opened in 2014, employs approximately 1,300 employees and focuses on producing PLT tires.