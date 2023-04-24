 Continental Tire Appoints New PLT Sales Directors

Continental Tire Appoints New PLT Sales Directors

Ron Sinclair, Dave Deronne and Bob Jones are appointed as sales leaders for Continental Tire's sales department.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-PLT-sales

Continental Tire has appointed three new leaders in its PLT sales department. Ron Sinclair joins as director of sales and distribution; Dave Deronne has been promoted to director of sales for the retail channel; and Bob Jones has been promoted to director of sales for the car dealer channel.

Continental Tire said Sinclair joins with “significant experience” in the tire industry, having served in several roles over his 15 years at American Tire Distributors including vice president of marketing; senior vice president of marketing and president of Tire Pros Franchise; and president of Tire Pros Franchise and vice president of retail sales. He has additional experience in consulting with Cannondale Association and in marketing at Pfizer.

In his new role, Sinclair will lead the team for national and regional distribution customers as well as Continental’s GOLD Retailer Program.

Deronne has been with Continental Tire for 17 years and comes with previous experience in the supply chain, purchasing and sales. He started out as a commodity manager and has served in various roles since, including senior manager of sales programs and planning and most recently as a senior key account executive. Previously, Deronne spent 10 years at Delphi in purchasing.

In his new role, Deronne will lead the team for the retail channel which includes regional and national retailers.

Jones has been with Continental Tire for nearly 12 years and has vast experience in the sales department. Having started out as an area dealer manager, he also has previous experience at Continental Tire as the head of pricing and most recently, head of programs and planning. Prior to his time at Continental Tire, Jones spent seven years with Michelin and two years as the vice president of sales at B.Y.O. Playground.

In his new role, Jones will lead a team for the car dealer channel focused on automotive dealership aftermarket business.

All three directors will begin their new roles in April.

