Connect with us
Continental-Promo

News

Continental Announces Tire Promotion for July & August

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings, the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Beginning July 1 and available through August 31, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental light truck, SUV or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 VISA prepaid card by mail.

Advertisement

In addition, as part of the July and August promotion, consumers who purchase four eligible light truck, SUV or crossover tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive up to an additional $100 VISA prepaid card by mail for a total of up to $200 in rebates, the company says.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings, the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day

News: Fountain Tire Celebrates 65 Years with Two Programs

News: AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards

News: VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location

Advertisement

on

Continental Announces Tire Promotion for July & August

on

Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

on

Sumitomo Rubber Announces Price Increases

on

Yokohama Tire to Increase Prices
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire

People

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor
Connect
Tire Review Magazine