Continental Announces Tire Promotion for July & August

Beginning July 1 and available through August 31, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental light truck, SUV or CUV tires will receive up to a $100 VISA prepaid card by mail.

In addition, as part of the July and August promotion, consumers who purchase four eligible light truck, SUV or crossover tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive up to an additional $100 VISA prepaid card by mail for a total of up to $200 in rebates, the company says.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s latest offerings, the CrossContact LX25, TerrainContact H/T and the TerrainContact A/T.