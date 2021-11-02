Connect with us

Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, customers can purchase four qualifying passenger Continental Tires and receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.
Danielle Hess

Continental Tire has announced a new promotion. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, customers can purchase four qualifying passenger Continental Tires and receive a $70 Visa prepaid card. Among the qualifying passenger tires are Continental’s all-season performance tire, the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus, as well as Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour.

Continental’s latest winter tire offering, the VikingContact 7 is also eligible for the promotion. For a complete list of qualifying tires, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.

The purchase of a set of Continental tires is upheld by the company’s Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage.

