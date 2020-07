Available through Aug. 31, consumers who purchase four qualifying light truck, SUV or CUV tires from Continental Tire will receive up to a $100 Visa prepaid card.

Included in the summer promotion are three of Continental Tire’s most recent additions to its line-up: the CrossContactTM LX25, TerrainContactTM H/T and the TerrainContactTM A/T.

For a complete list of qualifying tires and full offer details, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.