 Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Qualifying tires are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

From Feb. 1-28, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card. Qualifying tires for the month of February are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products, Continental said.

Related Articles

The TrueContact Tour is an all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. This tire features EcoPlus Technology, which the company says provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads and extended tread life. The TrueContact Tour ranges in size from 15-19-in. rim diameter.

The PureContact LS is a luxury, all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. Ideal for dry, wet and light snow conditions, this tire also features EcoPlus Technology and ranges in size from 16-20-in. rim diameter.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction, Continental said. The offer is only valid with a qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, Washington D.C., or Puerto Rico.

You May Also Like

Elvis K&M Trade show 2023
TMA Yankton Top Shop Winner
Titan-Farm-Fit-training-ag-tires
Executive Interviews

Point S Executives Speak on How They Plan to Keep Winning

Point S leadership gives us the scoop on how the group is thriving during times of adversity.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Point-S-Lybeck-Cornelius-Young-1400

If you're on a ship sailing the high seas and get caught in a storm, you have two options. The first is to stay put, batten down the hatches and retreat all crew members to the lower decks in hopes that this will all blow over soon. The second is to rev the engines and sail unapologetically headfirst toward the darkened waters in hopes that you'll escape to the other side faster and with more experience than your competition.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
K&M Tire Dealers Go ‘All In’ at 2023 Conference & Trade Show

K&M Tire provided the fun, prizes and resources to dealers during its annual conference and trade show.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Creates New Philanthropic Position

Wade Munday has been hired to handle corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter Engineering, Dealerlogix Announce Integration

The partnership between companies was announced during NADA 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Americas Releases 2022 DE&I Annual Report

The 2022 DE&I Annual Report outlines improvements Bridgestone has made in its three DE&I focus areas.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Detecting Wheel Bearing Noise and Damage

Damaged bearings should be replaced with high-quality hub units and bearings for durability.

By Madeleine Winer
What Does it Mean to Have Sustainably Sourced Tires?

Sustainability starts at the source, and tire manufacturers are thinking about where rubber comes from more than ever.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental-Featured-Image-Sustainable-Tires2
CEAT Receives Lighthouse Certification from World Economic Forum

The certification is given to manufacturers that use Industry 4.0 technologies.

By Madeleine Winer
CEAT-receives-Lighthouse-certification-
Nokian Tyres Holds Innovation Challenge Finals

Sustainability at the top of mind for Nokian Tyres during its innovation challenge.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-1400