Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

From Feb. 1-28, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card. Qualifying tires for the month of February are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products, Continental said.

The TrueContact Tour is an all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. This tire features EcoPlus Technology, which the company says provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads and extended tread life. The TrueContact Tour ranges in size from 15-19-in. rim diameter.

The PureContact LS is a luxury, all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. Ideal for dry, wet and light snow conditions, this tire also features EcoPlus Technology and ranges in size from 16-20-in. rim diameter.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction, Continental said. The offer is only valid with a qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, Washington D.C., or Puerto Rico.