News/Continental
December 6, 2019

Continental Tire Supports ‘Dinner with Racers’ Amazon Prime Series

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Michelin Retread Technologies Adds Denray Tire as New Licensee

Continental Tire Supports 'Dinner with Racers' Amazon Prime Series

Hunter Engineering Earns 300th Patent

Tire Discounters Raises Over $20K to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Epicor Makes Enhancements to MechanicNet Cloud CRM Solution

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Continental_Logo-600x300

Following four years of life on the road recording motorsport storytellers, “Dinner with Racers” has announced a new addition to its podcast, supported by Continental Tire. A six-part video docuseries launched on Nov. 26 for free to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Beginning a brand-new journey in 2019, the team traveled over 50,000 miles during a seven-month production cycle, traveling to restaurants and locales around the U.S., as well as Jamaica, shedding light on a variety of untold and forgotten tales.

The series’ podcast will remain unchanged, with recordings happening concurrently throughout the year and the traditional “binge release” happening throughout December, including five episodes out now.

Available Now:

  • Episode One: Jamaica: The Big Money Race
  • Episode Two: Smokey
  • Episode Three: The Animated Adventures of Uncle Bobby

Available in December:

  • Episode Four: VIRginia International Raceway
  • Episode Five: The Poster: An Ode to Tim Richmond
  • Episode Six: The Hustlista: A Cautionary Tale.
Show Full Article