Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

From June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 VISA prepaid card.

Consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire Credit Card will receive an additional $70 VISA prepaid card for a total rebate of $140. To find a dealer near you that accepts the Continental Tire credit card, you can visit www.continentaltire.com/store-finder.

Among the qualifying passenger tires is Continental’s ExtremeContact Sport, a dynamic, ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars, ranging in size from 15-20″ rim diameter, the company says. Also included is the ExtremeContact DWS, Continental’s ultra-high performance all-season tire for passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs.

Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other passenger tire options. For a complete list of qualifying tires visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.