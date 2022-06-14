Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

From June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 VISA prepaid card.
Consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire Credit Card will receive an additional $70 VISA prepaid card for a total rebate of $140. To find a dealer near you that accepts the Continental Tire credit card, you can visit www.continentaltire.com/store-finder.
Among the qualifying passenger tires is Continental’s ExtremeContact Sport, a dynamic, ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars, ranging in size from 15-20″ rim diameter, the company says. Also included is the ExtremeContact DWS, Continental’s ultra-high performance all-season tire for passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs.
Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other passenger tire options. For a complete list of qualifying tires visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.
The purchase of replacement Continental tires provides an extra measure of confidence with the Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage, the company says. Emergency Trip Interruption Coverage was added as a new benefit of the Total Confidence Plan in 2022 – if you have a mechanical breakdown during a road trip, Continental will help cover eligible expenses. (Limit $200.00 per day maximum benefit, and a total annual maximum benefit of $500.00). Pre-registration required. More information can be found at continentaltire.com/warranty.