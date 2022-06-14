Connect with us

News

Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

Advertisement
Avatar

on

From June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 VISA prepaid card.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire Credit Card will receive an additional $70 VISA prepaid card for a total rebate of $140. To find a dealer near you that accepts the Continental Tire credit card, you can visit www.continentaltire.com/store-finder.

Among the qualifying passenger tires is Continental’s ExtremeContact Sport, a dynamic, ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars, ranging in size from 15-20″ rim diameter, the company says. Also included is the ExtremeContact DWS, Continental’s ultra-high performance all-season tire for passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs.

Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other passenger tire options. For a complete list of qualifying tires visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.

Advertisement

The purchase of replacement Continental tires provides an extra measure of confidence with the Total Confidence Plan. This is a comprehensive package including: limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage, the company says. Emergency Trip Interruption Coverage was added as a new benefit of the Total Confidence Plan in 2022 – if you have a mechanical breakdown during a road trip, Continental will help cover eligible expenses. (Limit $200.00 per day maximum benefit, and a total annual maximum benefit of $500.00). Pre-registration required. More information can be found at continentaltire.com/warranty.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

News: Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases

News: Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South

People: TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations

Advertisement

on

Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

on

Fix-A-Flat Parent Company Awarded By Autozone

on

AAPEX Online Training Focuses On European Vehicle Diagnostics

on

Specialty-Equipment Parts Sales Increase by $3 Billion
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Implement Tires Get Boost from Sophisticated Technologies

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus' Jarid Lundeen

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

ATD to Acquire Monro, Inc.’s Tires Now Distribution Assets
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Sumitomo Recalls Almost 7,000 Sumitomo and Falken Tires

News

Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory Celebrates New Entrance, Growth
Connect
Tire Review Magazine