Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Best Practices For Timing Belt Replacement

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Service procedures are not suggestions. The step-by-step service procedures for a timing belt were developed for two reasons. First, the steps were developed to replicate how the timing belt was installed at the factory. Second, the procedures are developed to help technicians do the job in the least time possible. Sure, you might be able to replace the belt without the service information, but are you sure the tension is correct? Are the bolts torqued to the correct specification? Did you line up the correct timing marks? You will never know if you don’t follow the service procedures. Our timing belt kits will include the timing belt replacement procedures.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For example, inside the box are two sets of service procedures. This guide covers the 1MZ-FE Toyota V6 found in the Lexus ES 300 and Toyota Highlander. The second set of service procedures covers the 3MZ-FE found in later Highlander, Camry, Sienna, and Lexus models.

For the 1MZ-FE, the procedures start with removing the right front wheel and end with how to check the timing marks. The instructions include the correct procedures to activate the auto-tensioner. For the 3MZ-FE, there are additional steps covering the removal of engine mounts and the alternator bracket for specific models. The real bombshell is the timing marks on the crankshafts are different for the 1MZ-FE and 3MZ-FE.

Advertisement

Also included in the box is a list of water pump installation recommendations. The recommendations include cleaning the mounting surface and addressing corrosion inside the pump cavity. This sheet also stresses the importance of removing all coolant from the block radiator and flushing the entire system before the new pump is installed. Even if you have done many timing belts on Toyota V6s and have a photographic memory, you still need the service procedures. By having these, you can avoid making mistakes that could cost you time and possible damage to the engine. Thanks for watching, and we’ll see you next time.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Continental.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

Video: What are the biggest tire trends of 2022?

Garage Studio: The Best Way to Deal With Tire Safety Recalls

Rolling with the Numbers: What Do the VMT Tea Leaves Say About Tires and Service?

Advertisement

on

Best Practices For Timing Belt Replacement

on

Toyo Tire's Graber: More Tires Coming for US Dealers, All-Weather is 'Growth Segment'

on

Staying True to Your Mission, Vision & Values as You Grow with K&M Tire

on

Factors That Affect a Tire's Rolling Resistance
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Tire Grows the MS915 Tire Series

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Johnnyg-Friends-Jarid-Lundeen-Tires-Plus Johnnyg-Friends-Jarid-Lundeen-Tires-Plus

Johnny G & Friends

Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus’ Jarid Lundeen
Whats-Treading-Art Mayer-Smithers-Tire-Supply-Chain-Disruption Whats-Treading-Art Mayer-Smithers-Tire-Supply-Chain-Disruption

Video

Tire Supply Chains Are ‘Anything But Normal’ and They Won’t be for a While

Garage Studio

The Evolution of Battery Diagnostic Tools

Garage Studio

Keeping Up With Increasing Tire Sizes
Connect
Tire Review Magazine