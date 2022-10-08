Connect with us

Continental Upgrades Smart App

Continental says it’s new version of its Make Power Smart (MPS) app will include updates and enhancements for the user.

Updates include:

  • User registration: Allows users to sign up, manage drive systems properly for a better customer experience.
  • Multiple Languages: The App is now available in English, German, French, Spanish and Italian.
  • Belt ID: Allows for selection of the belt category and access to the product specification page for easy identification and application.
  • Drive Calculation: Calculate and select a belt for a two-pulley system. This latest version of the MPS App provides a more complete product range of V-Belts and Timing Belts for North America.
  • Tension2Go: The ability to measure the tension value of a drive system.
  • Pulley center distance: The ability to measure the diameter of the pulley, the center distance and the wrapping angle from a picture.

According to Continental, the updated app allows users to get a digital and interactive analysis of a belt with just a few clicks on their smartphone. It also provides important data on the drive condition, enabling users to improve the belt drives themselves on the site – with all of the tools needed on one app.

