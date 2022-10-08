Continental Upgrades Smart App

Continental says it’s new version of its Make Power Smart (MPS) app will include updates and enhancements for the user.

Updates include:

User registration: Allows users to sign up, manage drive systems properly for a better customer experience.

Multiple Languages: The App is now available in English, German, French, Spanish and Italian.

Belt ID: Allows for selection of the belt category and access to the product specification page for easy identification and application.

Drive Calculation: Calculate and select a belt for a two-pulley system. This latest version of the MPS App provides a more complete product range of V-Belts and Timing Belts for North America.

Tension2Go: The ability to measure the tension value of a drive system.

Pulley center distance: The ability to measure the diameter of the pulley, the center distance and the wrapping angle from a picture.

According to Continental, the updated app allows users to get a digital and interactive analysis of a belt with just a few clicks on their smartphone. It also provides important data on the drive condition, enabling users to improve the belt drives themselves on the site – with all of the tools needed on one app.