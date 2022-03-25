Connect with us
Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread

News

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Within a persistently turbulent market environment, Continental says it achieved a positive net income in 2021 and continues its growth in the U.S. retread market with its ContiTread brand. The volume of retread tires grew by 2.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2021, based on preliminary figures. Continental says it is committed to further increasing its retread presence and offerings in the coming years. For example, in October 2021, ContiLifeCycle partner CMC Tire opened new locations in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Loveland, Colorado, as well as acquiring a location in Commerce City, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, from Continental’s BestDrive.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental says its commitment to retreading also provides sustainability improvements, in line with the company’s Vision 2030. Each retread tire saves almost 40 lbs. of raw material, including rubber, steel, and carbon black, as well as 15 gallons of oil, according to the Retread Tire Information Bureau. The Bureau also calculates that retreading truck tires in the U.S. reduces carbon emissions by 396,000 tons annually, since the retreading process generates 70% fewer emissions than the production of a new tire.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Pirelli Reveals its First Replacement Tire for EVs

News: Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Case Decision Delayed

News: Pirelli Increases Price for Car and Light Truck Tires

News: Nexen Tire Develops Performance Prediction System Using A. I.

Advertisement

on

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021

on

ZC Rubber's Acquires TUTRIC

on

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg's Wheel Systems Business

on

Sensata Launches Tread Depth Monitoring for Car Safety
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Tires: Most Viewed Tire Launch Stories of 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kelsey Tire Inc.

Kelsey Tire Inc.
Contact: John KelseyPhone: 573-346-2506Fax: 800-845-7581
PO Box 564, Camdenton MO 65020
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400 NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400

People

Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

News

Smetz’s Tire & Service’s ‘Raving Fans’ Key to Dealer’s Success

People

Jay Goldberg, CTDA Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 86
Connect
Tire Review Magazine