Within a persistently turbulent market environment, Continental says it achieved a positive net income in 2021 and continues its growth in the U.S. retread market with its ContiTread brand. The volume of retread tires grew by 2.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2021, based on preliminary figures. Continental says it is committed to further increasing its retread presence and offerings in the coming years. For example, in October 2021, ContiLifeCycle partner CMC Tire opened new locations in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Loveland, Colorado, as well as acquiring a location in Commerce City, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, from Continental’s BestDrive.