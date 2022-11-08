Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires

Continental promoted Shaun Uys to head of US market replacement truck tires, which is comprised of medium/heavy-duty commercial tires. Uys responsibilities will include truck tire U.S. key account management (KAM) fleets.

Renato Sarzano, head of truck tire in the Americas, said Uys has 22 years of experience in the tire sector, having joined Continental in 2000. He has held many positions in the tire sector internationally including South Africa, Germany and the US, and most recently, he served as vice president of truck tire, OE, Americas and strategic key fleet accounts. Continental says he brings a wealth of expertise in the truck tire business, including several years in tire manufacturing.

“It’s a huge honor to be appointed head of the U.S. truck tire replacement business,” said Uys. “I’m eager to focus our attention on providing value and opportunities to grow our fleet and dealer business. I look forward to meeting our valued customers and working closely with the team.”