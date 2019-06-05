Continental Renames Urban Waste Transport Tires

Continental has renamed its commercial waste transport tires and retreads for improved clarity. The new nomenclature spells out vehicle classification, axle configuration and application.

The Conti HAU 3 WT is a heavy truck tire, designed for all-position use, in urban applications, for waste transport. It is available as a new tire in 315/80R22.5 load range L, and as a retread in 210-280 mm widths.

The four-rib tread pattern with zigzag grooves resists high scrub, and extra sidewall protection delivers resistance to curbs and cuts, according to Continental. Continental’s tread compound provides good mileage and heat reduction, while the advanced bead design offers increased durability and resistance to brake heat, the company says. As of May, the tire is available under the new name, Conti HAU 3 WT, as well as main sizes of the retread, ContiTread HAU 3 WT. Renaming of the additional retread sizes will occur over the next several months.

In the same family, the ContiTread HDU 3 WT is a heavy truck pattern, designed for drive axle use, in urban applications, for waste transport. It is available as a retread in 210-280 mm widths. The 32/32-in. tread depth and open-shoulder tread design offer good traction, while notches prevent heat build-up, the company says. It is anticipated to be available under the new name, ContiTread HDU 3 WT, starting in August.