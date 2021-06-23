Connect with us
Continental Relaunches Solid Tire Segment

Tire Review Staff

Continental Commercial Specialty Tires is repositioning itself in the industrial tire segment for its 150th anniversary year, the company says.

With a three-brand strategy, Continental offers a portfolio under the brands of Continental, General Tire and Barum for different industrial applications and customer requirements. The range of premium tires under the Continental brand, the medium intensity portfolio under the General Tire brand and the solid tires for low-intensity use under the Barum brand, bundle tire solutions for different customer segments under the Continental umbrella, the company says.

Continental says its solid tires are for high-intensity applications where a high level of mileage, endurance and durability is required. The Super-Elastic and Press-on-Band (POB) tires are stable and ensure low rolling resistance due to the Continental Plus compound, the company says. According to Continental, the tires are suited for forklifts and other industrial vehicle applications used in production and manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and airport ground support.

General Tire: Medium-Intensity Applications

In 2021, Continental launched three brand-new General Tire products for forklifts, trailers and other types of industrial equipment in several sales regions of the world. The General Tire Lifter is the Super-Elastic tire for indoor and outdoor logistics applications with a strong focus on a durable and robust performance, Continental says. Ideal for medium intensity use, the General Tire Lifter is primarily used in applications of up to two shifts, where a focus is first and foremost getting the job done without worrying about tire-related downtime, according to the company.

The company says the General Tire Lifter and Smooth are also available in a “clean version,” specifically for use in industrial settings where the tire should not leave black tire marks.

Barum: Performance for Short Operating Cycles

Complementing Continental and General Tire ranges is the new Barum Industry solid tire, made for applications with high-cost awareness and short operating cycles, the company says. Barum tires have been re-designed for operations that use their forklift trucks occasionally or where utilization is low.

The Barum Industry will be launched globally in the course of 2022.

Continental Relaunches Solid Tire Segment

Vidir Machine

