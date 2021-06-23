Continental Relaunches Solid Tire Segment

With a three-brand strategy, Continental offers a portfolio under the brands of Continental , General Tire and Barum for different industrial applications and customer requirements. The range of premium tires under the Continental brand, the medium intensity portfolio under the General Tire brand and the solid tires for low-intensity use under the Barum brand, bundle tire solutions for different customer segments under the Continental umbrella, the company says.

Continental says its solid tires are for high-intensity applications where a high level of mileage, endurance and durability is required. The Super-Elastic and Press-on-Band (POB) tires are stable and ensure low rolling resistance due to the Continental Plus compound, the company says. According to Continental, the tires are suited for forklifts and other industrial vehicle applications used in production and manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and airport ground support.

General Tire: Medium-Intensity Applications

In 2021, Continental launched three brand-new General Tire products for forklifts, trailers and other types of industrial equipment in several sales regions of the world. The General Tire Lifter is the Super-Elastic tire for indoor and outdoor logistics applications with a strong focus on a durable and robust performance, Continental says. Ideal for medium intensity use, the General Tire Lifter is primarily used in applications of up to two shifts, where a focus is first and foremost getting the job done without worrying about tire-related downtime, according to the company.