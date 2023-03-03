Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Continental Tire has released its fifth-generation truck tires, the Conti HSR 5 and Conti HDR 5. The company said the tires were developed over the past few years at research and development centers in Hannover, Germany and Uvalde, Texas.

The Conti HSR 5 is a regional all-position tire engineered for Class-4 and -5 trucks and includes new tread compounds for improved rolling resistance and durability. The Conti HDR 5 drive tire utilizes 3D matrix siping for improved traction and tire wear. Both tires are available in tire size 225/70R19.5 load range G, at 16/32-inch tread depth, are 3PMS certified, sensor-ready and can be retreaded.

