 Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Fifth-generation Continental Tire regional all-position truck tires come with improved traction and tire wear.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TMC continental tire release

Continental Tire has released its fifth-generation truck tires, the Conti HSR 5 and Conti HDR 5. The company said the tires were developed over the past few years at research and development centers in Hannover, Germany and Uvalde, Texas.

The Conti HSR 5 is a regional all-position tire engineered for Class-4 and -5 trucks and includes new tread compounds for improved rolling resistance and durability. The Conti HDR 5 drive tire utilizes 3D matrix siping for improved traction and tire wear. Both tires are available in tire size 225/70R19.5 load range G, at 16/32-inch tread depth, are 3PMS certified, sensor-ready and can be retreaded.

For more on Continental Tire’s fifth-generation truck tires, check out a full breakdown from our sister publication, Fleet Equipment and Associate EditorTess Lovrak here: https://www.fleetequipmentmag.com/continental-regional-truck-tires/

