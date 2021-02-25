Connect with us

Continental Recalling Some Conti, General, Barum Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC. is recalling certain Continental, General and Barum brand tires sold as original or replacement equipment.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the affected tires were cured for too long during production. Over cured tires may develop a break in the sidewall resulting in sudden air loss or a belt edge separation which could lead to a tread/belt loss. Either condition can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Continental Tire will notify the owners that purchased the tires as replacement equipment. Various vehicle manufacturers will conduct recalls for vehicles equipped with these tires at the time of purchase.

The tires will be inspected to verify that they are affected, and will be replaced as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 5. Owners may contact Continental Tire customer service at 1-888-799-2168.

