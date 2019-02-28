Continental Partners With Tomorrow’s Technician Magazine To Honor Automotive-Focused Students

Called the “Student of the Month” program, the endeavor will spotlight the best pupils who have a focus on the automotive industry with a special article in Tomorrow’s Technician magazine.

Continental is partnering with Babcox Media’s Tomorrow’s Technician magazine on a new “Student of the Month” program, which will spotlight the top students in the automotive industry.

“At Continental, we believe it is important for us to support initiatives that encourage young people to consider careers in the automotive industry,” said Dave Wenger, Continental’s North America marketing manager for the aftermarket business, “and to recognize them for their hard work and accomplishments.”

Instructors are invited to nominate an outstanding student pursuing a career in the automotive industry who they believe deserves recognition for his or her hard work. Nominations for the “Continental Student of the Month“ are now open at TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/ and will be open until Oct. 25, 2019.

Eight students will be selected and featured in a “Continental Student of the Month“ profile in Tomorrow’s Tech and on TomorrowsTechnician.com.

Each “Continental Student of the Month“ will have their photo and a Q&A published in Tomorrow’s Tech and receive a commemorative plaque for their achievement.

Nominate a student for the Continental Student of the Month at TomorrowsTechnician.com/student-of-the-month/.