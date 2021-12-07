Connect with us

News

Continental Receives OE Approval for John Deere Tractor Models

Through this partnership, John Deere is expanding its existing Continental tire selection for mid-tractors, the company said.

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

John Deere tractor product lines 6M and 6R are available with Continental agricultural tires TractorMaster and VF TractorMaster. Due to the OE approval, both product lines can be ordered when purchasing a 90 to 300 HP John Deere tractor starting Nov. 1, Continental says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Facing the multiple requirements of agricultural tires, the Continental TractorMaster range includes different tire sizes with widths up to 800 mm, rim diameters of 46-in. and tire diameters of up to 2.05 m. Through this partnership, John Deere is expanding its existing Continental tire selection for mid-tractors, the company said. Continental has been supplying John Deere with the Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires since 2019.

Both TractorMaster and VF TractorMaster tires are characterized by their robustness, durability and high mileage, Continental says. The radial tires have a higher lug surface area due to the application of d.fine lug technology developed by Continental, which ensures longer mileage. The tire’s material and n.flex technology ensures its particularly high stability of shape and impact. The carcass material made of stretchable nylon is flexible enough to withstand an impact – without losing its original shape, Continental said. The flexible material also allows the tire to adapt to uneven ground.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Sensata Technologies Launches New Aftermarket Website

News: TIA’s Gust on Strategy, Next Generation of Tire Dealers

News: Nokian Honored as Manufacturer of the Year in Chattanooga

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Wiygul Automotive Clinic

Advertisement

on

Continental Receives OE Approval for John Deere Tractor Models

on

Federal Vaccination ETS Requirement Suspended

on

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

on

Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Petlas Tire USA

Contact: Sinan EvcanPhone: 330-309-1466
1201 E Market St STE418, Akron OH 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole

People

Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts
supply chain supply chain

News

Bridgestone Ups Capacity to Address Supply Issues

News

Tire Shops: Be Ready for EVs
Connect
Tire Review Magazine