Continental Receives OE Approval for John Deere Tractor Models

John Deere tractor product lines 6M and 6R are available with Continental agricultural tires TractorMaster and VF TractorMaster. Due to the OE approval, both product lines can be ordered when purchasing a 90 to 300 HP John Deere tractor starting Nov. 1, Continental says.

Click Here to Read More

Facing the multiple requirements of agricultural tires, the Continental TractorMaster range includes different tire sizes with widths up to 800 mm, rim diameters of 46-in. and tire diameters of up to 2.05 m. Through this partnership, John Deere is expanding its existing Continental tire selection for mid-tractors, the company said. Continental has been supplying John Deere with the Tractor70 and Tractor85 tires since 2019.

Both TractorMaster and VF TractorMaster tires are characterized by their robustness, durability and high mileage, Continental says. The radial tires have a higher lug surface area due to the application of d.fine lug technology developed by Continental, which ensures longer mileage. The tire’s material and n.flex technology ensures its particularly high stability of shape and impact. The carcass material made of stretchable nylon is flexible enough to withstand an impact – without losing its original shape, Continental said. The flexible material also allows the tire to adapt to uneven ground.