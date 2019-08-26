Continental Will Show Two New Ag Tires at Farm Progress Show

CombineMaster (left) and TractorMaster (right)

Continental will present its complete portfolio of agricultural solutions and services at the Farm Progress Show, Aug. 27-29, including two new agricultural tires – the TractorMaster and CombineMaster – that will be on display alongside the Trackman XP rubber track.

The CombineMaster is designed for harvesters and the TractorMaster is an advanced tractor tire. The CombineMaster has a hexa bead design for front axles that prevents slippage on the rim due to its strong and compact bead core, ensuring high torque and traction from rim to tire. Both tires feature d.fine lug technology, with 5% more lug surface area compared to standard tires and a smooth linkage between blocks and base, Continental says. This technology makes the tires stress and damage resistant while providing high traction and better mileage.

Continental’s full line of radial agriculture tires is created with N.flex technology, featuring a carcass constructed out of a patent-pending nylon material, the company says.

Continental’s award-winning Trackman XP rubber track will also be showcased at the Farm Progress Show. Its Anti-Vibration Technology combined with optimized tread design reduces vibrations by as much as 70% versus standard track, according to Continental.

Continental is located in booth 103 at the Farm Progress Show.