Continental to Purchase Natural Rubber via Digital Trading Platform

Effective immediately, Continental will handle part of its purchasing of natural rubber through a digital trading platform designed to ensure greater transparency and sustainability in the natural rubber supply chain through a platform called HeveaConnect. The platform validates key aspects of a sustainable supply chain and ensures compliance through transparency and special offers, the company said.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Platform participants are provided with a dashboard showing standardized information on quality, traceability, and compliance with social and environmental standards, as well as information on average selling prices. In addition, Continental can use the platform to call up offers from rubber suppliers in real time, compare and negotiate them, conclude short- or long-term supply contracts and document them electronically, the company said. Consulting services with special conditions that demonstrably adhere to certain minimum standards are made available to natural rubber producers via HeveaConnect. For example, it is possible to integrate information on the platform that results from risk analyses carried out by Rubberway. Rubberway is a joint venture between Continental and Michelin that analyzes the entire supply chains in the natural rubber sector according to a points system, and thus assesses sustainability risks for suppliers and their subcontractors, according to Continental.

Advertisement

Creating sustainable and traceable supply chains is a key component of the comprehensive sustainability strategy of Continental’s Tire business area. Responsible sourcing of raw materials helps to minimize ecological and human rights-related risks. For this reason, the use of sustainable raw materials in tire manufacturing and the commitment to and acceptance of responsibility for their sustainable production and processing have long been a high priority at Continental. Continental has set itself the goal of becoming the most progressive tire company in terms of environmental and social responsibility by 2030. By 2050 at the latest, Continental aims to use 100 percent sustainably produced materials in its tire products and achieve complete climate neutrality along its entire value chain, the company said.

Advertisement