Continental Merges Special-Purpose Tire Segments

Tire Review Staff

on

Continental is combining its global activities in the special-purpose tire segment.

Effective July 1, the business areas of Commercial Specialty Tires, Two Wheel Tires and Hoosier Racing Tire are combined in a new “Specialty Tires” business unit. As a result, from now on the entire Continental specialty tire business will be developed, manufactured and distributed worldwide under the umbrella of the new unit.

wolfgang-thomale-continental
Wolfgang Thomale

Wolfgang Thomale, who has also been heading Commercial Specialty Tires since July 1, is responsible for the new business unit. The new unit also includes the Two-Wheel Tires area under the leadership of Thomas Falke, and Racing under the responsibility of Joerg Burfien.

Wolfgang Thomale has been working at Continental for almost 30 years. He has held various positions in this time, most recently as head of PLT channel management retail & region Central Europe.

In the new role, Thomale reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the Tires business area and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG.

