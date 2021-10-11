Connect with us
Continental Tire Major League Soccer sponsorship

News

Continental, Major League Soccer Renew Partnership

Continental Tire’s multi-layered approach includes strategic brand integration across broadcast, digital, video, content and in-stadium exposure.
Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Continental Tire and Major League Soccer have renewed their partnership that has advanced the growth of the League and the sport in North America for more than a decade, Continental Tire said. Celebrating its 150th company anniversary on Oct. 8, Continental Tire will continue to serve as the League’s official tire and as an official partner of all 27 MLS clubs. To commemorate 150 years, Continental Tire is gifting $150,000 to the fans of MLS, the Club Supporters Groups.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Continental Tire’s multi-layered approach includes strategic brand integration across broadcast, digital, video, content and in-stadium exposure. The partnership also features on-site activation at major MLS events, including MLS Cup and MLS All-Star Week.

“We’ve been celebrating the culture of soccer in North America as a partner of Major League Soccer for over 10 years, and we’re excited to continue the partnership once again,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire the Americas. “We have a deep understanding of the passion that drives this sport as Continental’s soccer roots began in the 1950’s with Hannover 96, a German professional soccer club. As we celebrate Continental’s 150th anniversary this October, we look forward to bringing MLS fans along for the ride for more years to come.”

Advertisement

MLS’ partnership with Continental Tire, which began in 2010, will continue to forge a deeper connection with soccer’s young fan base by creating unique experiences and offerings. the company said. With MLS supporters and fans at the core of all activations, Continental Tire has become an authentic part of the gameday experience, Continental Tire said.

In 2021, Continental Tire is also continuing its support of Kick Childhood Cancer – the League’s campaign to strengthen research efforts to find cures for all types of childhood cancer. Kick Childhood Cancer is part of MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Continental said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Adds to Off-Road Racing Wins

News: Gallery: 2021 Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp

News: Hankook Fits New Kia Sorento with Dynapro AT2 at Rebelle Rally

News: KYB’s Truck Month Promotion Returns

Advertisement

on

Continental, Major League Soccer Renew Partnership

on

BKT Canada Announces OTR Supply Alliance with Fountain Tire

on

Hercules Tires Reviews Products, Takes Dealers Off Road

on

Yokohama Hires New Manager/VP at Mississippi Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Nitto Tire Introduces New All-Terrain Light Truck Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

NC Associations Merger 1400-TIA Training NC Associations Merger 1400-TIA Training

News

North Carolina Tire Dealer and Garage Associations To Merge
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Cooper Tire Recalls Two Tires

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72
Matt Leeper Sumitomo Rubber North America Matt Leeper Sumitomo Rubber North America

News

SRNA Has Arrived: Falken Touts 2020 Wins Despite Supply Issues
Connect
Tire Review Magazine