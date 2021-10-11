Continental Tire and Major League Soccer have renewed their partnership that has advanced the growth of the League and the sport in North America for more than a decade, Continental Tire said. Celebrating its 150th company anniversary on Oct. 8, Continental Tire will continue to serve as the League’s official tire and as an official partner of all 27 MLS clubs. To commemorate 150 years, Continental Tire is gifting $150,000 to the fans of MLS, the Club Supporters Groups.

Continental Tire’s multi-layered approach includes strategic brand integration across broadcast, digital, video, content and in-stadium exposure. The partnership also features on-site activation at major MLS events, including MLS Cup and MLS All-Star Week. “We’ve been celebrating the culture of soccer in North America as a partner of Major League Soccer for over 10 years, and we’re excited to continue the partnership once again,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire the Americas. “We have a deep understanding of the passion that drives this sport as Continental’s soccer roots began in the 1950’s with Hannover 96, a German professional soccer club. As we celebrate Continental’s 150th anniversary this October, we look forward to bringing MLS fans along for the ride for more years to come.”

MLS’ partnership with Continental Tire, which began in 2010, will continue to forge a deeper connection with soccer’s young fan base by creating unique experiences and offerings. the company said. With MLS supporters and fans at the core of all activations, Continental Tire has become an authentic part of the gameday experience, Continental Tire said. In 2021, Continental Tire is also continuing its support of Kick Childhood Cancer – the League’s campaign to strengthen research efforts to find cures for all types of childhood cancer. Kick Childhood Cancer is part of MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Continental said.