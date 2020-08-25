Connect with us
People

Continental Appoints New Leaders to Americas Truck Tires Business

Renato Sarzano (left) leads the truck tires business and Shaun Uys leads the key account management organization in the U.S.
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental has appointed two new leaders for its truck tires business in the Americas region.

The truck tires segment comprises medium/heavy commercial tires, especially truck and bus radial tires. Renato Sarzano becomes head of the truck tires business for the Americas, and Shaun Uys takes leadership of the fleet-focused key account management organization in the U.S.

Sarzano joined Continental Tires Brazil in 1998, most recently serving as head of the tires business in the Mercosur market region, made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. He succeeds Paul Williams, who moves to a position in the company headquarters in Germany.

Continental says it has introduced a new structure for its North American truck tire sales team to focus on diverse customers and channels. The key account management team, headed by Shaun Uys, bundles all activities related to strategic fleet and original equipment business. Uys joined Continental Tyre South Africa in 2000, most recently serving as its managing director.

on

