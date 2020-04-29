Connect with us

Continental Adds Key Account Manager to N.A. Import Channel Team

on

Mark Pascuzzo, a veteran of 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, has joined Continental’s North American Import Channel team as a key account manager.

Pascuzzo previously was a commercial sales manager for a major worldwide aftermarket company with responsibility for North America. In addition, he was a district manager for a major auto parts company in the automotive aftermarket, focusing on import channels.

On the heels of its recent acquisition of CRP Industries, Continental’s North American automotive aftermarket business now has the capability to provide a full complement of belt, kit and hose products and services to all its aftermarket channels.

“With established and finetuned structures to fulfill this strategy on the retail and all-makes channels, we now strengthen our North American team for the import channel with additional experience,” said Stefan Feder, Continental’s head of import channel, sales and marketing.

Continental Adds Key Account Manager to N.A. Import Channel Team

