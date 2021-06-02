Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

From June 1 through June 30, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Among the qualifying passenger tires is Continental’s latest ultra-high performance offering, the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus premium all-season tire for passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs, ranging in size from 16-22″ rim diameter.

Also included in the June promotion is the ExtremeContact Sport, an ultra-high performance summer tire for passenger cars. Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour, are also eligible for the promotion, as well as many other passenger tire options.

For a complete list of qualifying tires, visit www.continentaltire.com/promotion.