Continental Top Performer in International Sustainability Rating

For the year 2021, Continental was awarded the highest grade for the fourth time in a row for reducing emissions in the supply chain (“Supplier Engagement Rating”) by the international non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CPD).

This makes Continental one of the 8% of companies evaluated who were awarded the highest grade for supplier commitment to climate change. Continental says it was also recognized for its holistic approach of working closely with its suppliers in automotive, tires, and ContiTech group sectors to achieve comprehensive improvements by involving as many stages of the supply chain as possible.