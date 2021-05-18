Continental Commercial Specialty Tires Hires Industry Veteran as Market Manager

Continental Commercial Specialty Tires has hired industry veteran, Andrew Davis, as the new market manager for the U.S. and Canada. He will oversee all material handling, earthmoving and agriculture tire business. The appointment was effective May 17.

Davis brings over 14 years of experience in the tire industry. Most recently, he was the product marketing manager for Giti Tire managing new product development for its passenger and light truck tire lines. Previously, Davis worked as a product manager for Nokian Tyres before moving into Nokian’s Heavy Tire Division, primarily focused on OTR tires, where he became the sales director for the U.S. and Canada.

Davis holds an MBA from The Citadel. An Alabama-native, he also has a bachelor’s degree in consumer/industrial marketing from The University of Alabama. He will report directly to Matthew Futrelle, who previously held this position, and now heads Continental Commercial Specialty Tires for the Americas.