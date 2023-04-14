Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Continental announced that Rosa Meckseper has taken over as the head of the smart mobility business area of Continental North America. She succeeds Jim Bayley, who retired on March 31 after serving more than 32 years in the automotive industry. Continental said the smart mobility business area focuses on mobility services, fleet operators and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Meckseper will be responsible for the strategic development and executive management of multiple departments, including commercial and specialty vehicles, transportation technologies and the aftermarket.

According to the manufacturer, Meckseper joined Continental in 2018 as the global head of strategy and innovation in Germany, where she was responsible for cross-divisional technology strategy to advance future mobility research projects. Since then, she also served as the global head of corporate strategy and as a member of the Automotive Aftermarket Management team in Germany.