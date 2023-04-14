 Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Rosa Meckseper will lead strategy development for smart mobility solutions and technology.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-Smart-Mobility

Continental announced that Rosa Meckseper has taken over as the head of the smart mobility business area of Continental North America. She succeeds Jim Bayley, who retired on March 31 after serving more than 32 years in the automotive industry. Continental said the smart mobility business area focuses on mobility services, fleet operators and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Related Articles

Meckseper will be responsible for the strategic development and executive management of multiple departments, including commercial and specialty vehicles, transportation technologies and the aftermarket.

According to the manufacturer, Meckseper joined Continental in 2018 as the global head of strategy and innovation in Germany, where she was responsible for cross-divisional technology strategy to advance future mobility research projects. Since then, she also served as the global head of corporate strategy and as a member of the Automotive Aftermarket Management team in Germany.

You May Also Like

Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons
Colette Pep Boys
People

From Truck Bed to K&M Top Shop Finalist: The U P Tire Story

U P Tire offers first come, first serve maintenance and quick service that gets the job done right the first time.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
UP-Tire-Charles Brown

Charles "Charlie" Brown, founder of  U P Tire in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, knows firsthand that sometimes, what it takes to establish yourself as a preferred tire service center is asking the right questions. “Can I do this?” was one he asked himself as he began what would become his career in the tire industry. The growth of his company from a one-man operation out the back of his step-father’s truck bed to a full-service tire center with four bays and nine employees answered Brown's original question over time. Now, he knows he can “do this,” yet as a K&M Tire Top Shop Finalist, Brown still finds a way to remain humble.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Kantner’s Tire Service Prioritizes Speed, Efficient & Honest Service

With a unique business model, Kantner’s Tire Service has earned its place as a Finalist in K&M’s 2023 Top Shop program.

By David Sickels
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
Bridgestone Creates New Philanthropic Position

Wade Munday has been hired to handle corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone.

By Christian Hinton
T.J. Tennent Turns His Passion Into Unending Tire Forensics Opportunities

Law enforcement officers across the world know T.J. Tennent and his cherry red Ferrari well, with many of them working to track him down even now, as you read these words. That said, you won’t find any “Wanted” posters of him at any police stations – or if you do, it’s simply a sign that

By David Sickels
Tj Tennent
ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Three Ways to Make Time For Training At Your Tire Shop

Industry best practices for customer’s vehicle training comes in varied forms.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental Training
Torqata Welcomes New Female Leadership

The company has added three women to leadership roles.

By Christian Hinton
Torquata executive appointments
Tips for a Successful Spring Tire Changeover

With the change in season comes the need to change your tire inventory. Are you prepared?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Spring Tire
What’s in a Tire? Raw Materials that Make Up Tires

The materials used in tire design continue to evolve and improve.

By Christian Hinton
Continental What's In a Tire