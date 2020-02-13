Continental, Groupe Touchette Release IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Continental ’s new IceContact XTRM tire, designed in collaboration with Groupe Touchette , combines all the characteristics needed to face Canada’s variable winter conditions, Groupe Touchette says.

Click Here to Read More

Available exclusively through Groupe Touchette, the IceContact XTRM has a new tread design and unique stud technology for exceptional grip on ice and greatly-improved handling on snowy roads, the company says. Tread noise level is also reduced for a more enjoyable and comfortable ride.

The IceContact XTRM is offered with or without studs, is three-peak-mountain-snowflake certified and is a directional tire designed for winter conditions. Predominant main lateral grooves allow for better traction in the snow and enhance slush evacuation.

The TriStar studs, produced by Tikka in Finland exclusively for Continental, offer better grip on ice (in all directions) compared to standard round studs, the company says. They are made of lightweight aluminum with a length of 11 mm. The stud head promotes better lateral grip on ice compared to directional studs and helps reduce road wear, the company says.

Targeting vehicles such as full-size compact cars, crossovers and sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, the IceContact XTRM will be available in 46 different sizes for rims from 15 to 22 in. for winter 2020. An additional 45 sizes will be available in 2021.