June 3, 2019

Continental Named Supplier of the Year by Southwest Airlines

Continental-Southwest-Supplier-of-the-Year

Continental has been named the 2018 Supplier of the Year for ground support equipment by Southwest Airlines.

The award was presented at the annual Southwest Airlines Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee in April and accepted by Continental’s commercial specialty tire team.

The Supplier of the Year award is given in recognition of superior product development and design, customer service and warranty, providing continued product quality and for dedication to overall cost to life value.

Continental offers a variety of tires for ground support equipment at airports, as well as other material handling operations, the company says, including the ContiRV20.

