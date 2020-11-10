Connect with us

Continental Forms Ag Tire Partnership with Zurcher Tire

David Sickels

on

Continental has teamed up with Zurcher Tire, Inc. as its newest distribution partner for agriculture tires. Available products include Continental’s Tractor70, Tractor85, TractorMaster and CombineMaster.

Zurcher Tire is headquartered in Monroe, Ind. with 10 distribution centers across the midwest serving customers in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan.

All Continental brand radial agriculture tires are covered by an industry-leading warranty with coverage up to 10 years from date of purchase, the company says.

