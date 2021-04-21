Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

Continental is releasing additional sizes in its Generation 3 construction truck tires portfolio with the addition of 12R22.5 and 12R24.5 sizes in the Conti HSC 3 steer/all-position tire. Matching retreads are also available with the ContiTread HSC 3 and ContiTread HDC 3.
The Conti HSC 3, now available in all major sizes, delivers significant benefits over its predecessor, the company says, including an estimated 11% mileage improvement and twice the resistance to cuts and chips versus the HSC1. The off-road belt package delivers improved penetration resistance. Built on Continental’s 3G casing for reduced heat buildup and improved retreadability, the tire also features a wider tread platform to increase mileage, Continental says.
The Conti HSC 3 has a 24/32-in. tread depth and is now available in all sizes: 11R22.5 LRH, 11R24.5 LRH, 315/80R22.5 LRL, 12R22.5 LRH, and 12R24.5 LRH. The tire is covered by a six-year, three-retread warranty.
Continental pre-equips these tires with sensors for tire monitoring. The sensors have an expected lifetime of six years or 400,000 miles, minimizing disruptions to the tire program.