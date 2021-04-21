Connect with us
Continental-Generation-3-Construction-Tires

News

Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

The Conti HSC 3, now available in all major sizes, delivers significant benefits over its predecessor, the company says.
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental is releasing additional sizes in its Generation 3 construction truck tires portfolio with the addition of 12R22.5 and 12R24.5 sizes in the Conti HSC 3 steer/all-position tire. Matching retreads are also available with the ContiTread HSC 3 and ContiTread HDC 3.

The Conti HSC 3, now available in all major sizes, delivers significant benefits over its predecessor, the company says, including an estimated 11% mileage improvement and twice the resistance to cuts and chips versus the HSC1. The off-road belt package delivers improved penetration resistance. Built on Continental’s 3G casing for reduced heat buildup and improved retreadability, the tire also features a wider tread platform to increase mileage, Continental says.

The Conti HSC 3 has a 24/32-in. tread depth and is now available in all sizes: 11R22.5 LRH, 11R24.5 LRH, 315/80R22.5 LRL, 12R22.5 LRH, and 12R24.5 LRH. The tire is covered by a six-year, three-retread warranty.

Continental pre-equips these tires with sensors for tire monitoring. The sensors have an expected lifetime of six years or 400,000 miles, minimizing disruptions to the tire program.

Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

Garage Studio

