Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires

Christian Hinton

Continental announced a global voluntary exchange program for a total of 7,103 tires from different product lines. In the US market, a total of 2,937 tires are eligible for the exchange program that was sold through the tire replacement business or are still in tire dealers’ inventories.

Continental said the tires may experience sudden air loss or belt edge separation which could lead to partial or full tread loss. Continental is launching this exchange program in order to avert potential hazards for drivers and other road users. To date, the company has not received any reports of accidents or injuries in this connection. All tires that are the subject of the exchange program will be replaced free of charge.

You can find further information – including a guide for identifying the affected tires using their DOT and mold numbers – and local contacts here or call customer relations at 1-888-799-2168.

