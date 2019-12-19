Continental Employees Give Back with ‘Conti Cares’ Initiatives During the Holidays

Continental employees recently participated in an annual “Conti Cares” event that included volunteering during the holiday season and giving back to charitable organizations in the community in which they work.

On Dec. 13, over 60 employees, one-third of the company’s Fairlawn, Ohio workforce, participated in a Conti “Day of Giving,” volunteering at three local organizations. The charitable causes included Stewart’s Caring Place, a cancer wellness center in Fairlawn; The Akron/Canton Food Bank in Akron; and the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg.

Continental employees performed a variety of tasks focused on helping the local organizations prepare for the holidays, the company said. On Dec. 18, employees contributed more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Copley Outreach Center. Last year, Continental employees donated more than 2,600 pounds of food items.

Salvador Laurrari Gonzalez (foreground) works with fellow Continental employees to cut up toilet paper to simulate snowflakes as children enter the Stewart Caring Place in Fairlawn Ohio, for children with cancer. The Continental volunteers were part of a decorating group setting up a party, games and activities for the children.

“We want to create value for those who live and work near our locations,” said Jim Hill, head of Continental’s North American industrial business.