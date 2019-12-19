News/Continental Tire
December 19, 2019

Continental Employees Give Back with ‘Conti Cares’ Initiatives During the Holidays

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone to Make Debut Appearance at Annual Consumer Electronics Show

Used Vehicle Market is Down Slightly in November, J.D. Power Reports

Continental Employees Give Back with ‘Conti Cares’ Initiatives During the Holidays

Magna Tyres Adds New Size to M-Terrain Lineup

Tyrata Installs IntelliTread Drive-Over System at Durham, NC, Bus Depot for Enhanced Tire Monitoring

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

Continental Tire Supports 'Dinner with Racers' Amazon Prime Series

Registration Open for Auto Care Association 2020 Trade Mission to Peru

Continental employees recently participated in an annual “Conti Cares” event that included volunteering during the holiday season and giving back to charitable organizations in the community in which they work.

Continental_Logo-600x300

On Dec. 13, over 60 employees, one-third of the company’s Fairlawn, Ohio workforce, participated in a Conti “Day of Giving,” volunteering at three local organizations. The charitable causes included Stewart’s Caring Place, a cancer wellness center in Fairlawn; The Akron/Canton Food Bank in Akron; and the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg.

Continental employees performed a variety of tasks focused on helping the local organizations prepare for the holidays, the company said. On Dec. 18, employees contributed more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Copley Outreach Center. Last year, Continental employees donated more than 2,600 pounds of food items.

Continental-Fairlawn-Employees
Salvador Laurrari Gonzalez (foreground) works with fellow Continental employees to cut up toilet paper to simulate snowflakes as children enter the Stewart Caring Place in Fairlawn Ohio, for children with cancer. The Continental volunteers were part of a decorating group setting up a party, games and activities for the children.

“We want to create value for those who live and work near our locations,” said Jim Hill, head of Continental’s North American industrial business.

Show Full Article