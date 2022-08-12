Continental Showcasing New Technology at Automechanika

Mastering complex technology, driving digitalization and becoming more sustainable, according to Continental, are the topics on which it will focus for its workshop and aftermarket partners at this year’s Automechanika in Frankfurt.

The company will present solutions at the international aftermarket trade show – including SINDRI, the new, digital, direct vehicle acceptance tool for workshops, the virtual repair support service “Remote Expert,” and more.

According to Continental, SINDRI shows how digitalization helps make workshop processes more efficient. Designed for tablets, the app enables convenient and customer-oriented direct vehicle acceptance. Continental says it will also showcase its latest digital services for faster repairs in day-to-day workshop tasks, like the new virtual repair support from the Continental Aftermarket Customer Service. Continental says its workshop and product teams will soon be available to answer questions from workshops and retailers via video call. Workshops will only need a smartphone or tablet with an internet connection.