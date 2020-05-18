Connect with us
ATE-Plastilube-Brake-Lubricant

Undercar

Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant

Formulated to reduce brake pad noise, Continental says ATE Plastilube also provides protection against corrosion for caliper guide surfaces.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Continental has released ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant to the North American market.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Formulated to reduce brake pad noise, Continental says ATE Plastilube also provides protection against corrosion for caliper guide surfaces including caliper slide pins and the areas between the piston and backing plate. ATE Plastilube is designed to improve brake service life and reduce maintenance frequency.

ATE Plastilube helps keep all moving brake parts lubricated and operating smoothly in all weather conditions, Continental says. The lubricant is non-corrosive and compatible with all metals and most O-ring materials.

ATE Plastilube can be used on the point of contact between the “ears” of the brake pads and the caliper guide. These areas of metal to metal contact can become contaminated with rust, salt, and road grime, limiting the movement of the pad within the guide, causing reduced function and noise.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Nissan Suspension Inspection & Restoration

Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Shock for 2004-2010 Infiniti, Nissan Armada

Servicing BMW 1 Series 2008-2013 Brakes

Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Compressor for 2006-2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

Advertisement

on

Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant

on

Complete Wheel Bearing Service

on

What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part II

on

Brake Jobs on 2014 & Up GM Full-Sized Trucks
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back2Basics 5: Step-by-Step vehicle alignment

Fuel System Definitions and Diagnostic Trouble Codes
Connect