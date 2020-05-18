Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant

Click Here to Read More

Formulated to reduce brake pad noise, Continental says ATE Plastilube also provides protection against corrosion for caliper guide surfaces including caliper slide pins and the areas between the piston and backing plate. ATE Plastilube is designed to improve brake service life and reduce maintenance frequency.

ATE Plastilube helps keep all moving brake parts lubricated and operating smoothly in all weather conditions, Continental says. The lubricant is non-corrosive and compatible with all metals and most O-ring materials.

ATE Plastilube can be used on the point of contact between the “ears” of the brake pads and the caliper guide. These areas of metal to metal contact can become contaminated with rust, salt, and road grime, limiting the movement of the pad within the guide, causing reduced function and noise.