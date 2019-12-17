Continental Releases Range of ATE Disc Brake Rotors

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has released a range of ATE Disc Brake Rotors to meet specific vehicle and customer applications. The rotors are precisely manufactured from the highest quality OEM materials to match original disc brake requirements, the company says.

ATE Original Brake Rotors are manufactured from the highest quality OEM specifications, surpassing even ECE-R90 standards, Continental says. Offered in applications to fit a range of vehicle models and requirements, every rotor corresponds exactly to the brake discs originally installed by the manufacturer. ATE Original brake discs also offer European coverage.

ATE PowerDisc Brake Rotors feature a custom appearance and technology that ensures safe braking even in wet conditions and in critical situations, the company says. A patented multifunction groove is machined into the rotor to help remove dirt and gases, which helps to reduce fading and prevent scoring. This also reveals the amount of wear on the rotor at a glance and serves as a replacement indicator.

ATE Single Pack Brake Rotors are designed to deliver exceptional braking performance with ultra-low noise and vibration, Continental says. They are built from OE material and match the high-carbon content of the OE part. The rotors are high temperature resistant and incorporate a special corrosion protection coating. Full axle coverage is offered for an extensive range of European make and models. Each rotor is sold individually.