Continental Announces 10-Year Agriculture Tire Warranty

Continental has announced a new agricultural tire warranty in the United States and Canada offering customers up to 10 years of coverage from the date of purchase.

The warranty applies to all Continental brand radial agriculture tires including the Tractor70, Tractor85, TractorMaster and CombineMaster. General Tire brand agriculture tires, owned by Continental, are also included in the warranty with coverage up to five years from the date of purchase.

Any tire that becomes unserviceable from a covered warranty condition will be repaired or a pro-rata credit will be issued towards replacement with a new Continental or General Tire brand tire, the company says. The credit will be determined by the percentage of actual remaining tread depth or based on the tire purchase date.

In addition, stubble damage coverage applies to Continental radial agriculture tires for a period up to three years from the date of purchase and field hazard coverage up to two years from the date of purchase.

“This warranty reflects our tires’ durability, strength and quality,” said Pavel Prouza, Continental’s head of sales and marketing for commercial Specialty Tires in the Americas. “We are dedicated to engineering tires built to withstand the challenges they face in the field. Continental has made major investments into new tire technologies and production facilities to provide farmers with the best possible agriculture tires.”

Continental returned to the agricultural tire business in 2017, with agriculture tires launching in the Americas in 2018. All radial agriculture tires bear the seal “Engineered for Efficiency” and are specifically designed to increase the performance of agricultural machinery and the quality of their work, while reducing resources used. The tires’ carcass is constructed with N.flex technology, a patent-pending nylon material with high impact resistance.

Find the warranty in its entirety at www.continental-specialty.com/specialty/agriculture.