Continental Ag Tires Adds New Distribution Partner

With over 25 locations along the Eastern Seaboard from Richmond, VA, to Columbia, SC, Colony Tire & Service provides maintenance, repair and tire care service for farm tires, along with tires for other industries including logging, construction, mining, ports, steel mills, industrial press-on-bands, passenger cars and medium trucks.

Available agriculture tires include Continental’s Tractor70, Tractor85, TractorMaster and CombineMaster product lines, in multiple sizes. These tires are covered by Continental’s agricultural tire warranty, which includes stubble damage and field hazard coverage.