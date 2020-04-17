Connect with us

News

Continental Ag Tires Adds New Distribution Partner

on

Continental’s newest distribution partner for agricultural tire sales is Colony Tire & Service.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With over 25 locations along the Eastern Seaboard from Richmond, VA, to Columbia, SC, Colony Tire & Service provides maintenance, repair and tire care service for farm tires, along with tires for other industries including logging, construction, mining, ports, steel mills, industrial press-on-bands, passenger cars and medium trucks.

Available agriculture tires include Continental’s Tractor70, Tractor85, TractorMaster and CombineMaster product lines, in multiple sizes. These tires are covered by Continental’s agricultural tire warranty, which includes stubble damage and field hazard coverage.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Continental Ag Tires Adds New Distribution Partner

on

Tire Brands America Hires Director of Sales

on

Goodyear Releases Preliminary Q1 Results, Business Update

on

Courtesy Auto Service & Tire Wins Environmental Award
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors
Contact: Ron SinclairPhone: 704-992-2000Fax: 704-992-1280
PO Box 3145, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect