Continental
December 4, 2019

Continental Launches Ag Tire App for Dealers, End-Users

Conti-Ag-Tire-App

Continental has launched a new agriculture app, “Agriculture TireTech,” aimed at the farming industry. The app is now available in the app stores for iOS and Android.

The core element of Agriculture TireTech is the “Pressure-Load Calculator,” where users can check the right pressure for their tires depending on the load. In addition to the Pressure-Load Calculator, the app offers broad technical information on the Continental agricultural tire portfolio and a conversion table. Another highlight is the “Lead Calculator,” which compares rolling circumferences of all Continental tires and gives a recommendation if the chosen tires are applicable with the mechanical ratio of a tractor.

