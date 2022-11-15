fbpx
News

Continental Offers $70 Prepaid Card for Four-Tire Purchases

Avatar

on

From Nov. 1–30, Continental Tire is offering a promotional deal in which it says any purchase of four qualifying passenger Continental tires will include a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Among the qualifying passenger tires are Continental’s recently announced ExtremeContact Sport02, a summer tire for passenger cars ranging in size from 15- to 21-in. rim diameter. Also eligible for the promotion are the ExtremeContact Dws06 Plus, all-season touring tires like the PureContact Ls, the TrueContact Tour and the VikingContact 7 winter tire, among others.

One must purchase sets of four tires in a single transaction to be eligible for the promotion. Valid only with qualified purchases made in the 50 United States, Washington D.C., or Puerto Rico between the stated dates or while supplies last.

Continental Offers $70 Prepaid Card for Four-Tire Purchases

