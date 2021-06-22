Continental Expands Commercial Light Truck Tire Portfolio

The company says the all-position tire performs admirably in the high-scrub conditions faced by regional delivery drivers and provides industry-leading miles to removal, with up to 32% mileage improvement over competitor products. The Conti LAR 3 is designed to withstand the rigors of regional routes and speeds of more than 90 mph under max load. In addition, its all-steel radial casing is optimized for retreadability, helping fleets discover their lowest overall driving cost, the company says.

According to Continental, other features of the Conti LAR 3 include cut-and-chip resistant tread compounds to withstand high scrub conditions, optimal handling with a pattern engineered to minimize stone retention and maximize wet traction, and fuel efficiency coupled with industry leading mileage. The 10-ply radial provides increased load carrying capacity and puncture resistance and its all-steel construction delivers increased retreadability, the company says.