Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

Continental has introduced a warranty for agricultural tires in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region: The company now offers customers up to 10 years of coverage from the date of tire purchase.

The warranty applies to all Continental radial ag tires manufactured since Aug. 1, 2017 with existing production code and the “Engineered for Efficiency” logo. This includes the TractorMaster and CombineMaster, the Tractor70 and the Tractor85. The warranty also applies to the products with the Very High Flexion (VF) technology, namely VF TractorMaster Hybrid, VF TractorMaster and VF CombineMaster, that will be launched in 2020.

The warranty covers the main causes of unusable tires, from material and manufacturing defects to stubble damage and field hazard damage. Generally, any tire that becomes unserviceable from a covered warranty condition will be repaired or the purchase of a new Continental tire supported. If the complained tire is not available, it may be a comparable product of a Continental brand. The maximum reimbursement will be always determined by the percentage of the actual remaining tread depth or based on the tire’s purchase date.

In case of failures making the tire unusable due to manufacturing defects or defects in material, basic coverage applies. Continental will support the new purchase of a new tire up to 10 years.

Stubble damage often occurs when driving over the hard stubbles of corn, soybeans or cotton on the field. Within the extended warranty, stubble damage coverage applies to Continental agriculture tires for a period of up to three years from the date of purchase.

In case of failures due to unanticipated and not deliberately initiated incidents, such as damage or puncture of the tire by foreign objects, the field hazard coverage applies. In this case, Continental supports the new purchase of a new Continental tire of up to two years from the date of purchase.