Matthew-Futrelle-Continental

Conti Commercial Specialty Tires Adds New Americas Head

Matthew Futrelle will oversee all material handling, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in the Americas.
Tire Review Staff

Continental Commercial Specialty Tires has announced that Matthew Futrelle will take over the responsibility of head of sales and marketing for the Americas region.

In this role, he will oversee all material handling, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in North America, Central America and South America. The appointment is effective beginning Aug. 1.

With a background on both the dealer side and the manufacturing side of the commercial tire business, Futrelle joined Continental in 2009 as part of the Commercial Vehicle Tires division where he became key account manager for truck in the northern U.S. region. He then joined Commercial Specialty Tires in 2016 as the U.S. market manager and, since 2018, has served as the market manager for both the U.S. and Canada.

Futrelle graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in business management. He will report directly to Wolfgang Thomale, who heads the newly created Specialty Tires business unit and, in addition, is responsible for Commercial Specialty Tires globally.

Futrelle succeeds Pavel Prouza, who is joining the Hydraulic Brake Systems business unit in the Automotive Technologies group sector as the lead of controlling.

