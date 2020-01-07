Connect with us

News

Congress Repeals ACA’s ‘Cadillac Tax’

Tire Review Staff

on

As part of a spending bill President Trump signed on Dec. 20, the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) “Cadillac tax” has been repealed.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Legal-Generic

The U.S. Senate voted 71-23 Dec. 19 to approve the spending bill that included a repeal of the ACA’s excise tax on high-cost, employer-sponsored healthcare plans, also known as the “Cadillac tax.”

The House of Representatives approved the bill, H.R.1865, in a 297-120 vote.

The tax was set to take effect in 2022; it would have taxed employer-sponsored plans worth more than $10,200 for “self-only” coverage and $27,500 for other coverage.

The Tire Industry Association says it had long fought to repeal this tax. In 2017, TIA said in its June 12 weekly legislative update that “legislation that implements a tax on health benefits (‘cap on the exclusion’) will result in a system that is worse than current law for workers and for employers, and failure to eliminate the Cadillac tax will raise coverage costs for American workers, their families and employers, and work against efforts to lower health care costs.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Congress Repeals ACA's 'Cadillac Tax'

on

Goodyear Launches ‘AndGo’ Fleet Servicing Platform at CES

on

Goodyear Launches New Venture Capital Fund

on

Independent Tire Dealers Group Adds New Southern Region Sales Director
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Bridgestone Launches All-Position Tire for Regional Pickup, Delivery Service Fleets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect