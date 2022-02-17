Connect with us

What's Treading

How Compact Construction Equipment Affects OTR Tire Trends

Madeleine Winer

on

Compact Equipment construction Yokohama off highway bruce besancon

The passing of the $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill means the construction and improvement of roads and bridges across the U.S. And for OTR and commercial tire dealers, it means more work in the form of tire replacement in maintenance on today’s construction equipment- and that includes compact equipment that is rising more in popularity.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we spoke with Bruce Besancon, vice president of sales for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, who explains why compact construction equipment has risen in popularity and why OTR tire dealers should take note.

Listen here or subscribe to What’s Treading on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. Or, watch a video version of this episode on YouTube

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue [Audio]

Podcasts: Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022 [Audio]

Podcasts: The Switch to Scheduling Out Tire & Service Work [Audio]

Podcasts: Top Shops Share Tips on Recruiting, Retaining Employees [Audio]

Advertisement

on

How Compact Construction Equipment Affects OTR Tire Trends

on

Hunter: Using IoT to Track Tire Service Metrics

on

How Hunter is Using IOT to Help Dealers Operate Smarter

on

Vredestein's Growth & 2022 Plans [Audio]
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Liebetreu-HunterNet2-Internet-of-things Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Liebetreu-HunterNet2-Internet-of-things

What's Treading

How Hunter is Using IOT to Help Dealers Operate Smarter
Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Liebetreu-HunterNet2-Internet-of-things Whats-Treading-Hunter-Engineering-Liebetreu-HunterNet2-Internet-of-things

What's Treading

Hunter: Using IoT to Track Tire Service Metrics
Connect
Tire Review Magazine