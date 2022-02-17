How Compact Construction Equipment Affects OTR Tire Trends

The passing of the $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill means the construction and improvement of roads and bridges across the U.S. And for OTR and commercial tire dealers, it means more work in the form of tire replacement in maintenance on today’s construction equipment- and that includes compact equipment that is rising more in popularity.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we spoke with Bruce Besancon, vice president of sales for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, who explains why compact construction equipment has risen in popularity and why OTR tire dealers should take note.

