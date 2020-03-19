Connect with us

Compañía Hulera Tornel Recalls Certain Tornel Deportiva Tires

Compañía Hulera Tornel, S.A.de C.V. (Tornel) is recalling certain Tornel Deportiva tires, size P235/60R14, with DOT date codes 2216 and 4116 through 5016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Due to a manufacturing issue, the adhesive between the belt and tread base may fail, possibly causing tread block separation. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” A tread block separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tornel will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 29. Owners may contact Compania Hulera Tornel customer service at 1-281-919-1944.

