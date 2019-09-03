Products/Coats
September 3, 2019

Coats Introduces New Light Duty 885 Wheel Balancer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

885-wheel-balancer

Hennessy Industries, Inc., the manufacturer of Coats tire changers and wheel balancers, has released its new Coats 885 wheel balancer for medium volume repair shops. The Coats 885 offers many of the same capabilities and functions of other Coats wheel balancers, but with a compact footprint. 

Hennessy says the 885 delivers the following features: 

  • Automatic wheel data entry 
  • Direct tape-a-weight placement 
  • Auto-start hood
  • Reduced footprint volume 
  • 110V power 

The 885 wheel balancer is backed by a factory authorized service network that includes factory set up and training of the machine. 

