CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

Double Coin and CMA announced Aaron Murphy has been appointed senior vice president.

CMA says Murphy will focus on further developing the sales teams and strategies in North America as well as supporting corporate objectives underway to support the growth.

Prior to his return to CMA, Murphy served as vice president of commercial tire sales at TBC Corporation for over six years. Murphy steps into the SVP role at CMA succeeding Walt Weller, who has spent more than 16 years at CMA growing the sales and staff and expanding territories into Mexico and Central America.

