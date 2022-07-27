Connect with us

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

Christian Hinton

Double Coin and CMA announced that effective July 31, 2022, Walt Weller will retire from his role as senior vice president. Weller will still serve as a consultant, according to CMA.

Weller’s retirement follows a tenure with the company of more than 16 years, during which CMA says he was instrumental in growing the sales staff of national and regional sales managers from single to double digits, as well as expanding territories to Mexico and Central America.

Commenting on his retirement, Weller says, “It has been an honor to work in this industry and for CMA, contributing to the growth and transformation.”

Prior to his role at CMA, Weller held senior management positions in sales, operations and marketing, at Bridgestone Firestone Tire Sales Company, American Tire and Service Stores, Bridgestone Firestone de Mexico, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber. While at Bridgestone Firestone Sales Company, Weller spent almost two years working in the Tokyo headquarters of Bridgestone Corporation in the North American division.

Aaron Murphy has been appointed senior vice president and will succeed Weller. CMA says Murphy will focus on further developing the sales teams and strategies in North America as well as supporting corporate objectives underway to support the growth.

